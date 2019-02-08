|
|
Laurie Benninger-Simpson
July 17, 1963 - Feb. 3, 2019
Laurie Benninger-Simpson, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Oroville, California. Born on July 17, 1963 in Oroville California, Laurie was the loving daughter of Dr. Bruce Benninger and Sharon Laura Benninger and granddaughter of Dr. Charles Benninger and Concessa Craviotto Benninger and Mr. Neal Denny and Holly Marshall Denny. Laurie was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother, and friend of many. She also had a special love for dogs, many of which she had adopted, and truly cherished their companionship. Her favorite place to be was with friends and family on her houseboat on Lake Oroville. She had a beautiful servant heart and loved to give personalized gifts to her loved ones on every occasion. Laurie loved to listen to music, workout, spend time in her garden and was an active member of Omega Nu.
Laurie is survived by her husband, Kevin Simpson and her children Sam and Keely
Simpson of Oroville, CA; her
parents Sharon Benninger and Bruce and Alyce Benninger of Stockton, CA; and her sister Lisa (Rob) Gildea of Stockton, CA. Laurie's vibrant and joyful spirit will be dearly missed by both her family and many friends.
A private family-only memorial service will be held in Laurie's honor in Newcastle, CA.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life event for Laurie in Oroville, CA to take place July 2019. Further details to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to her Omega Nu sorority,
P.O. Box 333 Oroville CA 95965.
Published in The Record on Feb. 8, 2019