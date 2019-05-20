Home

POWERED BY

Laurie J. Mitnick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laurie J. Mitnick Obituary
Laurie J. Mitnick

Feb. 28, 1956 - Apr. 27, 2019

40+ years in Stockton. Santa Barbara before. Dos Pueblos High School (1974). UOP

Conservatory of Music,

Bachelor of Music Education and Performance (1978), further study (1998-2000). Teacher for decades. San Joaquin County Office of Education, Lincoln and Lodi Unified School Districts,

private music students and math tutor. Lover of politics,

political debate, music and the arts. Exceptional musician (flute, piccolo, recorder, etc.) and vocalist. Uniquely talented

performer in concerts, marching band, recitals and choir. Active in The Church of the

Presentation. Life-long avid

Democrat. Chair, San Joaquin County DCC. CA Democratic Party, Stockton Democratic

Women's Club. Savvy campaign manager and advisor in local and state-wide elections. Artist. Created jewelry and greeting cards that she proudly

bestowed upon grateful

recipients. Jarvin H. Mitnick, her adoring father, passed away many years ago. Survived by friends local and far, and, among others, her brother Eric,

step-sister Randi and cousin Martin.
Published in The Record on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.