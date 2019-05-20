|
|
Laurie J. Mitnick
Feb. 28, 1956 - Apr. 27, 2019
40+ years in Stockton. Santa Barbara before. Dos Pueblos High School (1974). UOP
Conservatory of Music,
Bachelor of Music Education and Performance (1978), further study (1998-2000). Teacher for decades. San Joaquin County Office of Education, Lincoln and Lodi Unified School Districts,
private music students and math tutor. Lover of politics,
political debate, music and the arts. Exceptional musician (flute, piccolo, recorder, etc.) and vocalist. Uniquely talented
performer in concerts, marching band, recitals and choir. Active in The Church of the
Presentation. Life-long avid
Democrat. Chair, San Joaquin County DCC. CA Democratic Party, Stockton Democratic
Women's Club. Savvy campaign manager and advisor in local and state-wide elections. Artist. Created jewelry and greeting cards that she proudly
bestowed upon grateful
recipients. Jarvin H. Mitnick, her adoring father, passed away many years ago. Survived by friends local and far, and, among others, her brother Eric,
step-sister Randi and cousin Martin.
Published in The Record on May 20, 2019