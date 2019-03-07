|
Laverne Deftereos
November 8, 1923 - March 1, 2019
Laverne Deftereos peacefully
passed away on March 1, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born Alice Laverne Lee on November 8, 1923 in Richmond, CA. Laverne was the daughter of Vernon and Madolyn Lee. She graduated from Sonora High School and attended Modesto Junior College until WWII whereby she worked for awhile at the Port of Stockton.
Laverne met and married
Nick Deftereos in 1946; they were participants in what has been coined as the "The Greatest
Generation". They resided in Stockton for 59 years, until Nick's death in 2006. Laverne was the consummate homemaker. Early on she honed her sewing skills and was a participant in the local Haute Courte. She enjoyed gourmet cooking and entertaining
family and friends.
Laverne was an outgoing person and had many, many friends over the years. She was an active member of a canasta club spanning over 65 years. She played with longtime friends Bruna Pastore and Jill Yonnell (deceased) and was still playing once a month until recently. Other close friends she spent many fun times with were Joy Dawson and Germaine Hersom.
Laverne's ancestors lived long lives forming 4 five generations of which she was a member of three of those groups.
The family would like to thank several individuals that provided care during her lifetime and especially during her later years. They include Dr. Alfredo Leon with whom she was a patient for decades and Dr. Ed Greenleaf during her health challenges.
A special thank you to Madgdalena Diaz and family for their years of support and care for not only our mother, but father too. Thank you to Hospice of San Joaquin for providing an experienced and professional staff. Jan Donis, a Hospice volunteer, provided care above and beyond expectations. Thank you to the most accommodating staff and caregivers at Rio Los Palmas where mom spent her remaining months.
Laverne was preceded in death by her husband Nick and Brother Alan Lee of Modesto. Laverne is survived by her daughter Nicole Ackerman (Mark), her son Kim Deftereos (Barbara), grandchildren Christina Smith (Christopher), Courtney Rodarte
(Francisco), Gina Dedini (Darren), Nicholas Deftereos (Kelly), and Alex Deftereos . In addition Laverne is survived by 10 great-grandchildren: Francesca Knapp (Terry), Ryan Vortisch, Isabella Grant, Daren, Nicolina and Kenzie Deftereos, Dominic and
Alexander Deftereos, Izzy and Emelia Rodarte and great-great-granddaughter, Lily Harlow Knapp. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and sister-in-law Nancy Lee of
Modesto.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
The family suggests contributions to Hospice of San Joaquin or .
Published in The Record from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019