|
|
LaVonne Carolyn Belli March 16,1928- July 7,2019 LaVonne passed away on July 7,2019. She was born in Stockton, California, the daughter of the late Harold R. Kendrick and the late Georgia (Kendrick) Braghetta. Living in Stockton most of her life, she attended Jackson Grammer School and Stockton High. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and a member of church group, The Circle of Love. She is survived by her daughter Regina Pastorino, daughter in law Georgia Pastorino, stepson Loren Belli, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceeded in death by her husband Leno Belli, son Lewis E. Tapp, daughters Celeste R. Covello, Melody L. Denton, son Kevin L. Pastorino, grandson Kevin L. Pastorino II, brothers Lt. Col. Harold L. Kendrick, Donald T. Kendrick and Val Braghetta. Celebration of life will be August 24th, 1pm in the Chapel at the First Baptist Church in Stockton.
Published in The Record on Aug. 18, 2019