Lawrence Marino
Oct. 8, 1919 - May 6, 2019
Lawrence Marino, age 99, passed away Monday, May 6 in Lodi. He is survived by Betty Marino, his wife of 70 years. He was born in Clovis, to Italian immigrants Michael and
Angelina Marino, the 2nd oldest of six children. While attending
Stockton High School he learned welding and mechanics, skills he
would use to start a trucking
company with his brothers.
Lawrence bought junked cars, rebuilt and raced them, won, and then sold them. In 1938 he bought his first rig. By 1944, Marino
Brothers Trucking had eight employees, and while they had
success, he felt he had another purpose. In 1944, he felt called and enlisted in the US Army, served in World War II in Italy
under LTG Mark Clark. As a skilled mechanic he was placed in command of his own shop near the front. It became known for being the shop where anything could be fixed. This was due in large part to his unwillingness to wait for requisitioned parts;
instead he would sneak across the front line, under cover of
darkness to scavenge parts from blown up vehicles. After two years he was honorably discharged as a Master Sergeant.
Upon return, he met his future wife Betty, whom he married in 1949 and started a family. They raised their six children in
Stockton. He worked tirelessly to build and sustain the business, but when he had a day off, he made the most of it. On a Sunday off, he loved going to mass and breakfast at The Hoosier Inn. On a rare Saturday off, he would load the neighborhood kids into
the back of his blue pickup and take them to Dairy Queen.
He managed the shop for 41 years, retiring in 1987. He restored a classic GMC motorhome, modifying the engine so he could cruise at 85mph on the open road. He spent his days in his
"small" garden, a 1.5 acre plot, home to peppers, onions,
zucchini, melons, and 300+ tomato plants, most of which he
happily gave away. Lawrence was a kind and generous man,
always quick to smile and even quicker to offer help. He never met a stranger. He lived a life filled with love; love of fixing,
growing, driving fast, playing bocci, and sitting on the porch with his dogs. But most of all, he loved his family, they were his joy and his comfort. He is survived by wife Betty, sister Marge,
children Rod, Randy, Michael (Linda), Lynne (Argust), and Rosann (Ken), grandchildren Chris, Teri, Jim, Stephanie, Roddy, Kelly, Kristi, Jennifer (David), Shannon, and Bianca, numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by siblings, Louie, Frank, Georgia, and Ernie, daughter Dennise, and grandson Bryan. Services,
Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Michael's Church. Viewing 9:00 am, Rosary 9:45 am, and funeral services 10:00 am, followed by a reception. Memorials may be made to Warrior K9 Connection, Dignity's Alcove, or Tunnel to Tower.
Published in The Record on May 12, 2019