Lawrence Michael Barrett Jr. 1950 - 2020 Lawrence, aka "Larry" or 'LB', 70 of Stockton, passed away at home on Friday, January 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born at the San Joaquin County General Hospital in French Camp to Anna and Lawrence Barrett Sr. in January 1950. Larry lived his entire life in Stockton, attending local schools and graduating from Franklin High School in 1968. Larry served in the US Army from August 1970 to February 1972 during the Vietnam War as a Sharpshooter and as Military Police. He returned home to work at the Railroad before starting a lifelong career in Law Enforcement. Larry joined the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office as a Deputy Sheriff in April 1974, and continued his career there until November 1995 when he transferred to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office as a District Attorney Investigator. Larry retired in March 2006 as a Lieutenant with the District Attorney's Office. Larry was a 2002 graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Larry had been working part-time at the San Joaquin County Probation Department since Fall 2012 as a Background Investigator doing Backgrounds and Internal Affairs. Larry is preceded in death by this parents, Anna and Lawrence Barrett Sr.; his sister, Kathleen "Kathy" Barrett Haase; brother-in-law, Frank Martinez; close friend Kenny "Daddy Wags" Wagner and Reina his four-legged companion. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet; daughter Dominique Serros of Stockton; sons, Arthur Serros of Stockton and Thomas (Kris) Serros of Belgium; devoted grand-daughter, Alina Zarate; sisters, Patricia King of Oxnard, Peggy (Jerry) McMillan of Oak Harbor, WA, Janet Martinez of Ventura; mother-in-law, Josephine (John) McGinnis of Manteca; sister-in-law, Josephine (Jose) Martinez of Stockton; numerous nephews and nieces and Bella, his four legged companion. Larry loved baseball, golf, hosting gatherings for family and friends at his home, and cars. His love of cars went from Classics to Hot Rods and everything in between, and he owned and built many over the years. Larry was a member of the Franklin Syndicate Car Club and participated in many Car Shows and Car Runs both in and out of California. Larry will be greatly missed by everyone who loved him. Per his request, there will be no service. He preferred that people think of the good times, have a drink for him and enjoy life. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to Hospice of San Joaquin.
Published in The Record on Feb. 9, 2020