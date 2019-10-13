Home

Lee R. Martinez


1931 - 2019
Lee R. Martinez Obituary
Lee R. Martinez Aug. 17, 1931 - Oct. 5, 2019 Lee R. Martinez is survived by his lovely wife, Pauline, of 60 years; three sons, Lee Jr., Johnny and Larry and two daughters, Debbie and Diane. He is also survived by his beloved 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM and a funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204. A committal will follow at the San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 719 E. Harding Way, Stockton, CA 95204. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Oct. 13, 2019
