Lee was born October 3, 1948 in French Camp, Ca. He was a lifelong resident of Stockton, Ca. He retired from San Joaquin Delta College. Lee was a Minister of the Gospel for 39 years and an anointed Pastor for 34 years. He also was the founder and Pastor of the Wells of Living Waters Ministries where he served faithfully for 25 years.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Linda, daughter Elaine Parker Fox, son Lee E. Parker. 3 brothers, 2 sisters, 8 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation Feb. 22, 2 pm - 6pm. Frisbie-Warren & Carroll 809 N, California St. Stockton, CA 95202, Services Feb 23, 10 A.M. Bear Creek Community Church 11171 N. Sacramento Rd Lodi, CA 95242
Published in The Record from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019