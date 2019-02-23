Home

Bear Creek Community Church
11171 N Lower Sacramento Rd
Lodi, CA 95242

Lee Von Parker

Lee Von Parker Obituary
Lee Von Parker

Oct. 3, 1948 - Feb. 17, 2019

Lee was born October 3, 1948 in French Camp, Ca. He was a lifelong resident of Stockton, Ca. He retired from San Joaquin

Delta College. Lee was a Minister of the Gospel for 39 years and an anointed Pastor for 34 years. He also was the founder and Pastor of the Wells of Living

Waters Ministries where he served faithfully for 25 years.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Linda, daughter Elaine Parker Fox, son Lee E. Parker. 3 brothers, 2 sisters,

8 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.

Services Feb. 23, 10 A.M. Bear Creek Community Church 11171 N. Sacramento Rd. Lodi, CA 95242
Published in The Record on Feb. 23, 2019
