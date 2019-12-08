|
Lee Vose Shattuck Jan. 12, 1942 - Aug. 27, 2019 Lee Vose Shattuck, Lawyer, Air Force Captain and active sportsman, passed away from cancer at his home in San Francisco on August 27th. Lee was a Deputy District Attorney in the San Joaquin County District Attorney's office for over 30 years. He enjoyed the work, a sense of accomplishment and camaraderie of the DA's office. Lee also had fond memories of playing racquetball and working out at the Quail Lakes Athletic Club. Though coming to athletics late in life he became an avid skier, cyclist, motorcyclist, racquetball player, kayaker, snowboarder and paddle boarder. He was born in Danbury, Connecticut on January 12, 1942. A town that was burnt by the British in the Revolutionary War. After graduating from the University of Connecticut in 1963, Lee joined the Air Force and was stationed for 3 years in England. He made many English friends. He and his wife, Gail, traveled to England often in the summer to visit. Lee also spent a year in Vietnam as a Captain and Civic Action Officer. He was awarded the Republic of Vietnam Honor Medal, First Class by South Vietnamese Government. He found Vietnam to be a beautiful country and its people very polite. After four years in the Air Force, he attended Hastings School of the Law in San Francisco. He was an enthusiastic lover of life, who brought that sense of celebration to every event. Lee will be greatly missed by friends and family. Anyone wishing to, may donate to the in his name.
Published in The Record on Dec. 8, 2019