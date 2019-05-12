Home



Lemuel Cordell Williams II

Lemuel Cordell Williams II Obituary
Lemuel Cordell

Williams ll

December 20, 1949 - May 2, 2019

Lemuel Cordell Williams ll, age 69, of Stockton, passed away on May 2, 2019. Lem was born on December 20, 1949 in Los Angeles to Lemuel and Fredericka Williams. Lem grew up in San Diego and attended Military Academy in Virginia. He went on to graduate from the University of Vermont.

Lem moved to Stockton in 1991. His passion was working with young men transitioning into adulthood. He worked with Planned Parenthood in Pregnancy Prevention. He was essential in developing and implementing the program, "Young Men as

Fathers" at California Youth

Authority. He then joined San Joaquin County Health Education Department as the Program

Director of the Male Involvement Program. He was also the coordinator and chairman of the Annual Conference on the Status of Men.

Lem loved his family and friends. Hanging out with his friends, watching the Chicago Bears, swapping recipes or talking politics was his joy.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife, listening to the Blues, and cooking for his family.

Lem is survived by his family, Lois Rollins and Mary (Curtis) Rogers, wife Susan, stepson Josh, stepdaughter Kimberly (Jaime) Montenegro, niece

Isabella Nelson, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life will be at Holy Cross United Methodist Church, 1200 W. Hammer Lane Stockton, CA. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in The Record on May 12, 2019
