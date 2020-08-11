1/1
Lena Addie Figone Podesta
Lena Addie Figone Podesta May 6, 1928 - August 2, 2020 Lena Addie Figone Podesta, age 92, of Linden, CA passed away on August 2, 2020. She was born on May 6, 1928 in Stockton, California to parents Giovanni Figone and Luisa Sanguinetti Figone. She attended Greenwood Elementary and Davis Elementary Schools and then graduated from Stockton High School in l946. She studied at Humphreys Business College and then began work at Security Title Company. She married the love of her life, Tony Podesta, and became a farmer's wife, where together they farmed in the Linden area. They had two daughters, Anette and Lori. Lena was a loving wife, mother and Nona. She had many interests but her favorites were going to lunch with family, reading, painting landscapes and flowers, gardening, sewing, dancing and mushroom hunting. She loved having her kids and grandkids around her especially for picnics up in the mountains and week long family vacations at the beach in Santa Cruz. Later in life she became a NASCAR aficionado. Tony and Lena were able to travel and their adventures took them to many places in the U.S. and international destinations. They especially liked visiting with family in Liguria, Italy. Lena was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Tony, her parents and her brother, Ray Figone. Lena is survived by her loving children, Anette Podesta (Doug Vaccarezza) and Lori Podesta (Bob Hampton). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Meghan Johnston (Jered), Sarah Novello (Nathanael), Steven Galvin (Katelynn) and Eric Hampton. Lena has left behind three great grandchildren, Raegan, Jack and Lucy, with Baby Novello on the way. We are eternally grateful to her caregivers, Jessie Ortega, our special angel on earth, and to Wilma, Joyce, Mariah and Mali. Contributions can be made in memory of Mom to the Linden-Peters Fire Department or to any charity of your choice. Due to the COVID pandemic no service will be held. Casa Bonita Funeral Home

Published in The Record on Aug. 11, 2020.
