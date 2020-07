Lena Carol Barlupo 1923 - 2020 Lena Carol Barlupo passed away on July 2, 2020 from COVID-19. Lena was a life long resident of Stockton. She began a successful career as a real estate broker, owning and managing Marine Reality until her retirement. She was preceded by her parents Giovanni and Carolina Barlupo and her brothers James Barlupo, John and Andrew. She is survived by her sister-in-law Angie Barlupo, along with numerous nephews and nieces.