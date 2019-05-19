|
|
Leo James Kopas
June 15, 1943 - May 4, 2019
Leo, age 75, passed away from Congestive Heart Failure.
Leo was a veteran of the US
Air Force. He was a Master
Electrician. Leo worked in maintenance for the City of Stockton, Municipal Utilities Department until he retired in January 2000. He loved to travel and explored most of the country in an RV with his wife Kay.
He is survived by his wife,
Kay; sister, Karen Varasdi ;
son, Kenneth (Heather); stepdaughter, Kristy Tenio (Adam);
2 granddaughters, Alice and Amanda Tenio; and 4 grandsons, Devin and Jesse Barton, Bobby and Tommy Schwarz.
Memorial Services are Monday, May 20th 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 4910 Claremont St., Stockton, CA Funeral Home: Chapel of the Palms, Stockton,
No Visitation. No Committal.
Published in The Record on May 19, 2019