Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel of the Palms
303 South California Street
Stockton, CA 95203
(209) 465-0265
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrews Lutheran Church
4910 Claremont St.
Stockton, CA
View Map

Leo James Kopas


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leo James Kopas Obituary
Leo James Kopas

June 15, 1943 - May 4, 2019

Leo, age 75, passed away from Congestive Heart Failure.

Leo was a veteran of the US

Air Force. He was a Master

Electrician. Leo worked in maintenance for the City of Stockton, Municipal Utilities Department until he retired in January 2000. He loved to travel and explored most of the country in an RV with his wife Kay.

He is survived by his wife,

Kay; sister, Karen Varasdi ;

son, Kenneth (Heather); stepdaughter, Kristy Tenio (Adam);

2 granddaughters, Alice and Amanda Tenio; and 4 grandsons, Devin and Jesse Barton, Bobby and Tommy Schwarz.

Memorial Services are Monday, May 20th 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 4910 Claremont St., Stockton, CA Funeral Home: Chapel of the Palms, Stockton,

No Visitation. No Committal.
Published in The Record on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now