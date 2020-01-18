|
|
Leonard "Lenny" Frank Cortez April 15, 1943 - January 13, 2020 Leonard "Lenny" Frank Cortez passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at the age of 76 with his family by his side at St. Joseph's Medical Center. Lenny succumbed to complications associated with congestive heart failure. A long time Stockton resident and devout member of the Saint Luke Catholic Parish. He is now at peace in the presence of the Lord joining his wife, Carole Cortez, in eternal life with our Heavenly Father. Lenny was born April 15, 1943 in Stockton, California and is preceded in death by his parents, Victoria and Joe Cortez; plus his brothers, Joe and Gilbert. He leaves behind three children, Victoria Cortez of Turlock (Phillip Maldonado), Karen Coffin of Sonora (Richard) and David Cortez of Walnut Creek (Daniela Dell'Aera); seven grandchildren, Cody Coffin, Dylan Coffin, Paige Coffin, Benjamin Maldonado, Grace Maldonado, Mia Cortez and Luke Cortez; and four great-grandchildren, Eli Caudle, Elle Caudle, McKinley Coffin and Brody Coffin. Lenny has touched the lives of many people. He is remembered as a providing father, beloved husband, and compassionate friend to all whom had the opportunity to know him. He was involved in a lifetime of activities with his children, ranging from coaching local team sports, and providing support to them while participating in activities throughout the community. Lenny often enjoyed a friendly game of golf, speculating on the outcome of horseracing competitions, and a true fanatic of a variety of athletic teams. Before passing, Lenny was blessed with a second chance on life, as he survived over 45 years after receiving an organ donation from his brother, Joe on January 18, 1974. Fortunately, Joe's kidney allowed Lenny to exceed the typical life expectancy rate of a kidney recipient, only a few years short of the longest living kidney recipient in the world. Lenny and his family are forever grateful to Joe Cortez, noting that Joe's kidney never failed. Lenny's strong spiritual belief and positive outlook helped him manage his kidney condition before succumbing to his final battle with congestive heart failure. He was thankful to the wonderful medical staff that assisted in extending his life and all the care that was provided by family and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, followed by a Rosary at 6:00 PM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA. Funeral Services will be held at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 3847 N. Sutter St., Stockton, CA at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Burial will follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Jan. 18, 2020