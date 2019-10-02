|
Leslie Therese Ford January 20,1964 - September 26, 2019 Leslie Therese Ford, 55, of Linden, California passed away on September 26, 2019. Born in Stockton, California, to Philip Bickinella and Fern Leonardini, Leslie was the youngest of four sisters. In elementary school Leslie moved to Lodi with her mother and step-father, Andy Leonardini and graduated from Lodi High School in 1982. She married Bud Ford (d.) on May 20, 1989 in Stockton. They soon moved to Linden where they made their home. Together they had two children, Nicholas (d.) and Elisabeth. Leslie became an active member of her community and served as a member of the Chamber of Commerce. She worked for her father-in-law, Ken Ford Construction, which allowed her to also be a stay-at-home mom most of the time. She and Bud purchased the old bean plant in Linden and opened Linden Self Storage. She hosted the town's annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony there. Her favorite times were spent at the many sporting events of her children, nieces and nephews and the many children who became her own along the way. She especially loved Darian's football games and Henry's rugby matches, where everyone knew her. She loved the beach and spent many happy times with her family in Aptos. Leslie's loving and giving heart was felt by everyone who knew her. She was generous with her time and donated to many causes that were important to her. Leslie was full of life and her love for all those in her life ran deep. She was always thinking of others and the first to lend a helping hand. She is survived by her daughter, Elisabeth (Henry Hall); mother and step-father, Fern and Andy Leonardini; sisters, Valerie Pollard (Paul Maduena), Lisa Pollard (Andy Lagomarsino), Cheryl (Al) Chambers; nieces, Katie Jones (Zachary), Julie Pollard, Tess LaRue; great-niece, Devon Pollard; great-nephews, Darian Pollard, Maverick and Nolan Jones. She is also survived by her many family and friends, especially Orval and Lynn Sholer, the O'Flinn family, Christopher and Garret Sholer, the Wright family, the Derksen family and many other special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who meant the world to her. She is predeceased by her husband, Bud; son, Nicholas; father, Philip; nephew, Jamie Pollard; father-in-law, Ken Ford. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA. Friends and family are also invited to attend Leslie's funeral service on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 18633 E. Front St., Linden, CA at 12:30 p.m. Burial to follow at Linden Cemetery. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019