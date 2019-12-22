|
Lester Earl Cook, Jr. 1925 - 2019 Lester Earl Cook, Jr., 94, was surrounded by family when he passed into the presence of his Lord on December 15, 2019, at Somerford Place Memory Care, Stockton, California. He is survived by Shirley, his wife of 70 years; sister, Barbara Staschke; children, Gregory, Kathleen, Daniel, Christine, Rebekah, Barbara; 13 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. He was born in Alexandria, Virginia to Ethel and Lester Cook and grew up in Denver, Colorado, graduating from Colorado Military School in 1943. During WWII Lester served in the US Navy as a radioman stationed in Guam. After the war he earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Denver and a Bachelor of Divinity Degree from Talbot Seminary. He served as a pastor in Tracy before moving to Stockton where he began his CPA practice. During this period, he also taught accounting and bookkeeping at Humphrey's College and San Joaquin Delta College for 18 years. He retired from Libhart, Cook and Rosek Accounting firm at age 80. He was very active at Quail Lakes Baptist Church as an elder, treasurer and long time Bible teacher. He was also an avid photographer, furniture maker, bicyclist, backpacker and sports car enthusiast. A celebration of his life will be held at Quail Lakes Baptist Church at 2 PM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 preceded by a family gathering for interment of his ashes at Cherokee Memorial Park. The community is invited to attend the memorial and asks that in lieu of flowers, you may make donations to the QLBC Foundation or to At the Well Ministries.
Published in The Record from Dec. 22, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020