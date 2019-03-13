|
|
Leticia "Letty" Dominguez (Buik)
November 3, 1961 - March 9, 2019
"All good things must come to an end." After 57 years of sharing her love with the world, our beloved Mama Letty took her final breath while surrounded by family in the comforts of her home. She lived the majority of her life in Stockton, where she and her husband, Ralph Sr, took pride in supporting the
local economy.
Letty was known for her kind and forgiving heart. She commonly found the good in people and brought out the best in those around her. She had a way of making everyone feel as if they were her favorite. Her smile and sense of humor will be greatly missed. Letty was the ultimate nurturer; not only to her four children but also to her many Godchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbors, and friends.
Letty last worked outside of the home as a long time manager of Mode O'Day in Downtown Stockton until 1988 when she decided to focus on the much more difficult job of raising a family. Letty spent the next 30 plus years as the matriarch of her family, giving birth to Ralph Jr in 1988, Robert in 1990, Raquel in 1994, and Raymond in 1996. Letty was an extremely hard worker. She made sure her children were prepared for school and sports, she maintained the cleanest and best decorated house, she kept a well manicured yard, and still managed to have a delicious dinner on the table every day at 5:10pm.
Although Letty would never call herself an artist, her artwork hangs in the homes of dozens of loved ones. She had a creative side that was exemplified in her ability to decorate any home, paint beautiful pictures, refurbish side-of-the-road furniture, and sew Christmas stockings and ornaments. Letty also had a green thumb that allowed her plants and garden to flourish for years. Letty's other hobbies included finding deals at yard sales, second-hand stores, and antique shops.
Letty was the devoted partner to her husband, Ralph, for nearly 32 years. She considered the "Big Guy" to be her first and biggest baby. They were inseparable as they took on the world, spending nearly every weekend traveling, visiting friends and
family, trying new restaurants, or hosting BBQ's by the poolside while listening to Oldies music. Ralph and Letty vowed to give their children the best life possible, and as a team they succeeded.
Letty is reunited in Heaven with her mother Marcela, her mother-in-law Mary, her sister Chaio, and the many other greats who passed before her. Letty is survived by her husband Ralph Sr., their children, Ralph Jr. (Diana, unborn granddaughter Leticia) son Robert (Lauren, unborn grandbaby Dominguez), Raquel, and Raymond, as well as her father Jim, and her many siblings,
cousins, friends, and other family members.
The rosary will be held at Saint Linus Church (2620 S B St,
Stockton) on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 6pm. The funeral will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11am at Saint Linus Church.
A procession to San Joaquin Catholic Cemetary will
immediately follow. Cano Funeral Home (2164 E Charter Way, Stockton) is handling both events. Flowers, although not necessary, can be sent to the funeral home prior to the events.
Published in The Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019