Letitia (Tisha)
Boggiano
Jan. 18, 1941 - Feb. 21, 2019
Letitia (Tisha) Boggiano was born in Stockton, California on January 18, 1941 and passed away in Stockton on February 21, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Virginia Perry of Linden, California.
Tisha loved all sports including tennis, baseball and football, especially the Giants and Raiders. She spent 20 plus years playing tennis at Oak Park Tennis Club and served on the Board of Directors for many years. While at Linden High School she played several sports and was awarded the Girls Athlete of the Year her senior year where she was a pitcher for the softball team. Tisha and Bob were avid mushroom hunters and loved to dance.
Letitia is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert (Bob) and two children, Suzanne Boggiano of Atlanta Georgia, and David Boggiano (Kimberlee) of Morgan Hill. She was the proud Nonni of Andrew and Linden Boggiano.
Tisha loved her family, all animals and was an excellent cook. She is also survived by her sister Lisa Perry (Dan Seay), her brother and sister in law, John and Marlene MacFarlane. She is also survived by nephews and nieces, Patrick and Susan MacFarlane, Michael and Kathy MacFarlane and Lauren Barhite.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Holy Cross Church, 18633 E. Front St., Linden, CA on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private at Cherokee Memorial Park, Lodi, CA
Memorials can be made to the Animal Protection League or .
Published in The Record on Feb. 24, 2019