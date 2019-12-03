|
Lewis H. Hobbs May 21, 1944 Nov. 22, 2019 Lewis was born in Stockton to Mary W. Hobbs and Wheeler K. Hobbs. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Stephen Hobbs. He graduated from Stagg High School, Delta College, Chico State University and the Naval Language Institute. Lewis served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and spent over 30 years working for the Social Security Administration before retirement. For most of his life he was an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church serving as a Lay Leader in many different capacities. He is survived by his siblings, Patricia (Dave) Johnston, Pamela (Nick) Curtin and Russell Hobbs and two generations of nieces and nephews who loved their "Uncle Lewie". His family wishes to gratefully acknowledge the loving care provided by the care-givers at Sunny Place of Stockton during his long illness. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Stockton at 11:00 AM on December 14th. Interment will be at the National Cemetery in Dixon, California. Memorials may be made in his name to the Animal Protection League, P.O. Box 691912, Stockton, CA 95269-1912 or St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1625 N. Lincoln St., Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 13, 2019