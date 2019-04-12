|
Licia Del Signore Beck
May 8, 1926 - April 7, 2019
Licia Del Signore Beck, of Bellevue, Idaho, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sunday April 7, 2019 at the age of 92.
Licia was born to parents Ezio Del Signore and Caterina Ceragioli on May 8, 1926 in Piano di Mommio, Italy. She lived and worked in Piano di Mommio as tailor until, at age 29, she met and married her first husband Peter Frati in Piano di Mommio. Later that year in 1956, they moved to Ukiah, California. After several years of marriage, Peter died unexpectedly of a heart attack. In the aftermath of that loss, she lived with friends and then with her brother, Vincenzo. A few years later, she met and married her second husband George Massoni. They shared a home and worked as farmers in the Oakley, California area for about 12 years until George developed bone marrow cancer. After his death in the early 1970's, she then moved to Stockton to live with her brother, and later met through a mutual acquaintance, her third husband, Bert Beck, with whom she was very happily married for almost 40 years until Bert's death at 91 in Stockton, California. She lived on her own for several years with the support of friends and family. For the last year of her life, she moved to Idaho near her nephews. Throughout her life she was a fiercely loyal and dedicated caregiver to friends and family -- a tireless worker who dedicated her entire life to the compassionate service and support of others. She was a simple and humble person who gave her time, her prayers, her money, and her emotional support generously to anyone in need, at any time. She was the foundation and strength of our family. She truly was a guardian angel to many of us throughout our lives. She will be missed dearly.
Licia is survived by her nephews Arturo Del Signore, Silvano
Peter Del Signore, Roberto Del Signore, Anthony Giovannoni; by her nieces Maria Teresa Landi, Renee Giovannoni, Leslie Lucchesi, Bobbi Nincioni; by her great nephews and niece Luca Del Signore, Alessandro Del Signore, Janelle Anhorn, Micheal Anhorn, and Nicholas Anhorn.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ezio and Caterina; by her husband Berthold Beck, by her husband George Massoni, and by her husband Peter Frati; by her brothers Silvano Del Signore and Vincenzo Del Signore; sisters-in-law Giustina Frati and Vivian Parenti; and by her niece Lisa Giovannoni.
The family would like to express its profound gratitude to the Nincioni family, to Norma Evans, to Diane Vasquez, to the Contreras family, and to the Roccucci family in Stockton, California; and in Idaho to Ginny Seegmiller and Sophie, to Maria Heruincha, to Yonny and Brayan Povis, to Irma Cunyas and Ugo Povis, to Carmen Pena, to Armando Castillo and family, to all the staff and residents at Silver Creek Assisted Living, and to Hospice of Wood River Valley for the loving support and friendship shared with Licia over the final years of her life. We are eternally grateful for your kindness.
Licia's cremated remains will be present at the Funeral Mass to be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Hailey, Idaho. Family and friends are welcome to attend Mass and are invited to attend reception at our home 218 Polo Club 3 pm to 6 pm.
A memorial Mass will also be held at Annunciation Church in Stockton, California at future date that will be announced.
Published in The Record on Apr. 12, 2019