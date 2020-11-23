Lilia "Lil" Amalia MuzioStockton - Lilia "Lil" Amalia Muzio age 81 passed away on November 16th in Stockton California, only a few days shy of her 59th wedding anniversary. She was born on September 15, 1939 in Stockton, California to Vittorio and Amelia Cheli Cortopassi. She graduated from Saint Mary's High School in 1957, attended Humphreys University (aka Humphreys College), and worked at Wilkinson Grain. Lilia married Eugene Muzio in 1961 and kept books for the family farming business while raising their daughters in Stockton.Lilia was an active member at both St. Michael's Church in Stockton, as well as the Ladies Guild. In 1972, she became the Community Leader for the Waterloo 4-H Club, where she served for many years. As an active member of California Women for Agriculture (CWA) you would often see Lilia at the Stockton Asparagus Festival promoting agriculture. If you have a CWA apron, you most likely purchased it from Lilia, and if you visited the annual Stockton Ag Expo, she probably sold you a slice of pie from the CWA dessert booth. In 2010, Lilia was honored by being selected the CWA woman of the year.Lilia is survived by her husband Eugene A. Muzio Jr.; her daughters, Francesca Muzio DeMello (Jeff), Veronica Peery (Sumner), and Christina Gene Sandoval (Richard); her grandchildren, Andrew Colombini, Nicholas & Victoria Peery, Matteo & Gino Sandoval; her sisters, Anna Solari & Rita Busalacchi (Charles); and many nieces and nephews.Due to public health concerns, a virtual visitation will be streamed on Facebook. Join the group at bit.ly/LiliaMuzio for details. Vigil and committal will be private at Cherokee Memorial. A mass and celebration of life is planned for her birthday in September 2021, pending a reduction in the COVID-19 restrictions. The family would like to thank Tina and Jesse for taking care of Lilia at home for many years and more recently the staff at Creekside Center for their care and weekly Zoom sessions. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to consider donating to the CWA scholarship fund; Mail your donation to: CWA, PO Box 31334, Stockton, CA 96213 and specify "Memorial Scholarship Fund in honor of Lilia Muzio" on the memo line of your check. Please sign the online guestbook at