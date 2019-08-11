Home

Chapel of the Angels Mortuary and Crematory
250 Race Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
(530) 885-2626
Lilieth Jean Scott


1918 - 2019
Lilieth Jean Scott Obituary
Lilieth Jean Scott Oct. 29, 1918 - Aug. 5, 2019 Lilieth Jean Scott passed away August 5, 2019 at 100 years old. Lilieth was born in Linden, California October 29, 1918 to Henry Lewis-Jules Fontaine and Martha Jeanette Sandberg. She married Arlee F. Scott in Stockton, California on September 19, 1939 and spent her life making a home for her family. Lilieth was a member of New Horizons Christian Church and enjoyed sewing and entertaining loved ones. She is survived by her three daughters; Arlith Scott Howard of Valley Village, CA, Patricia Scott Vergon of Valencia, CA, and Sylvia Scott Aunger of Nevada City, CA, 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. Lilieth was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and six siblings. Graveside Services will be at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Gustine, CA August 19, 2019 at 11:00AM (32053 West McCabe Road, Santa Nella, CA 95322). Memorial Contributions may be made in her name to: Youth Fund-New Horizons Christian Fellowship in Stockton, CA. Chapel of the Angels Mortuary
logo

Published in The Record on Aug. 11, 2019
