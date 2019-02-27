|
Lillian B. Purio
July 8, 1927 - February 18, 2019
Lillian was born July 8, 1927 in Santa Barbara, Ca. at home on China St. She was of Spanish decent on her mother's side and Cherokee Indian on her father's side. Her family lived at Hughes Camp which is now named the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, CA. While living on the ranch she grew up with a number of cousins riding horses and
playing with the animals there on the ranch. Her favorite
animal was her pet raccoon.
She then attended Franklin
Elementary School on Yananelie St. in Santa Barbara, CA. She then attended Santa Barbara Jr High and then Santa Barbara High where she graduated from in 1946. In 1943 she met Louis V. Purio she was 15 he was 17 when they first met. They where married in 1947 at Mount Carmel church in Montecito, Ca. They were happily married for 47 years. They moved from Santa Barbara to Stockton in 1954. She worked in the cannery for nearly 40 years. After retirement she enjoyed her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Louis V. Purio Sr. She is survived by her three
children, Louis V. Purio Jr. and his wife Debbie Purio, Lynette B. Godina and Lee V. Purio and his wife Lori Purio. She is also
survived by six grand children and twelve great grandchildren.
She was dearly loved by all who knew her.
Published in The Record from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019