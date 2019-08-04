|
Lillian Irene Dunham July 12, 1930 - July 26, 2019 Lillian Irene Dunham (Plumbtree) went peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday July 26th in Stockton, Ca at the age of 89. Lillian was born on July 12, 1930 to parents William and Adaline Plumbtree. She married her one true love, Ken Dunham, on March 2, 1955. Residing in Stockton, they welcomed children Dawana, Kenny Jr., and Chris. Lynn was a loving wife, nurturing mother, and a spiritual homemaker. A Christian since she was a young girl, Lynn loved the Lord and was joined in ministry with her husband the entirety of her life. A true prayer warrior, she selflessly dedicated her time to praying for those in need. In her free time Lynn was a queen of the bowling lanes and the fairways, winning tournaments all over California and shooting a hole in one at Swenson. She enjoyed passing these talents on to her children and grandchildren. A self-taught gifted artist, her painted landscapes decorated the family home. She was known for her caring spirit, quick wit, and generous heart. Lynn was a blessing to all the lives she touched. She will be deeply missed, forever remembered, and always cherished. Lillian is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years; Ken Dunham Sr., children Dawana Dozier, Kenneth Dunham Jr (Patty), and Chris Dunham (Lisa). Grandchildren Matthew and Katie Dozier, Stephen Dunham (Angelica), and Kenny Dunham III (Mary), Andrew, Alex, and Josh Dunham. Great grandchildren Layla, Daniel, Rylee and Lily. A graveside service will be held on Saturday August 10th, 2019 at 1:00pm at Cherokee Memorial (Garden of Freedom) in Lodi, CA. Everyone is welcome. Immediately following the service, friends and family members are invited to attend a celebration of life at Calvary First Assembly of God.
Published in The Record on Aug. 4, 2019