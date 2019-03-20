|
|
Lillian "Pearl" York
February 28, 1928 - March 16, 2019
Lillian "Pearl" York passed away at home during the early morning hours of March 16, 2019, at the age of 91. Pearl was born in Eufaula, Oklahoma, and was the seventh of ten children born to Leonard Lee and Georgia Mae Wheaton. She and her family came to California in the mid 1940's, and she has been a Stockton resident for more than 70 years. She married the love of her life, Lee York, in 1951. Within the next few years, they were blessed with two beautiful daughters,
Denise and Nancy.
Pearl devoted her entire life to loving and caring for her family. She has been the matriarch of the family since her husband died 23 years ago, and she never wavered in providing them with love and support. She will forever be remembered by those who knew and loved her, and her kindness and generosity will be greatly missed by those she helped.
Pearl is preceded in death by her mother and father, Leonard and Georgia Wheaton; her husband, Erna Lee York; her daughter, Denise Butler; five brothers: Alfred Lee, Homer, John,
Herman, and Bobby Wheaton; and three sisters: Hazel Freeman, Georgia Marie Sanders, and Dorothy Goins. She is survived by her loving daughter, Nancy Vernon; son-in-law,
Dexter Vernon; two grandsons, Dexter and Nicholas Vernon; five great-grandchildren:
Dexter James, Abbeygail,
Dalton, Donovan, and Collin
Vernon; her sister, Pauletia Tribbey; and two sisters-in-law, Billie and Betty Wheaton.
Viewing will take place from 8:30 am to 10 am on Thursday March 21 at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial, 14165 N. Beckman Road, Lodi CA. Services will take place at 10 am the same day in the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park.
Published in The Record on Mar. 20, 2019