Linda Davis Dec. 11, 1947 - Sep. 17, 2020 Linda Davis died peacefully at home on September 17, 2020 from pancreatic cancer. Born Linda Lee Yamada in the Florin area of Sacramento, to Ted and Connie Yamada on December 11, 1947, she was the third of four children. The family moved to Lodi when she was young when Ted became a partner with Sell Rite Market. Linda attended Lodi schools and graduated from Lodi High in 1966. She attended Sacramento State for a year before moving on to the University of California at Berkeley. While at Cal, she was a cheerleader and a member of the Chi Omega sorority. She graduated from Cal in 1970, and in 1971 received her teaching credential from San Jose State. She came home to Lodi that same year and began her teaching career with Lodi Unified. It was in Mr. Wakefield's U.S. History class in 1964 where she met Scott Davis. They were married in 1973, and were blessed with their daughter, Lindsay, in 1977. She took some time off when Lindsay was born, then resumed her thirty-three year teaching career, retiring in 2010. In retirement, she became a familiar face at Vinewood Elementary by volunteering in the classrooms of each of her three grandchildren. She was also a dedicated volunteer at First United Methodist Church where she served on many committees and was a tireless Sunday school teacher and organizer. Linda and Scott loved Carmel and Monterey and were there nearly every year of their forty-seven year marriage. Linda was crazy about her three grandchildren. Gianna, Gavin, and Gilia had her firmly wrapped around each of their little fingers. There was nothing she would not do for those three kids. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Ted and Connie, by her infant brother, Katsumi, father-in-law, Marvin Davis, and brother-in-law, Joe Vasquez. She is survived by husband Scott, daughter Lindsay Mora (Luis), grandchildren Gianna, Gavin and Gilia Mora, brothers Gerald Yamada (Nancy) and Kenny Yamada (Millie), mother-in-law Merna Davis, sisters-in-law Sally Skelton (Larry), Jenny Vasquez, and Jill Mann (Steve), brother-in-law Mark Davis, many nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00PM at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery, Harney Lane at Highway 99, Lodi, CA. Friends and family are invited, however, masks and social distancing will be required. Seating will be limited. There will be a celebration of Linda's life at a later date. Those that wish to honor Linda may donate to the Linda Davis Memorial Sunday School Fund at First United Methodist Church, 200 W Oak St, Lodi, CA 95240.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store