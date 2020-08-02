Linda Farmer-Righetti Jan. 2, 1948 - July 18, 2020 Linda (LuLu) was born in Stockton, CA to George P. Sanchez and Fortuna Sanchez (LaSala). She began playing the accordion at a young age. She lived in an old Stockton neighborhood known as "Chivo", later moving out to the Waterloo area. She attended Linden High School, class of 1966, known to her friends as "Sanch". She also attended Delta College and worked and retired from the Federal Housing Administration (FHA). She spent a lot of time in her retirement, reading the word of God and growing in her relationship with Christ, attending her grandsons baseball games, spending time with friends and family and holding true to her commitment as a wife. She is survived by her husband Antonio Righetti, her sister Roxene Romo, two sons Joseph Farmer (Kaylene), Matthew Farmer (Melani) and stepdaughter Cynthia Righetti, including seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Linda will be deeply missed as a wife, mother, Auntie, grandmother, and a genuine friend. For more info please contact: jwfarm71@gmail.com



