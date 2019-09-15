|
Linda Faye Cook April 21, 1940 - Dec. 10, 2018 Linda Faye Cook passed away on December 10, 2018 at Bromenn Hospital in Normal, IL from complications due to PAD at the age of 78. She was the second child born to Johnnie and Lloyd Elmore on April 21, 1940 in Hollis, OK. At 4 years old, she moved to Porterville, CA and then Visalia where she graduated from Redwood High School in 1957 and later from College of The Sequoias with an AA degree. After living in Hawaii and Roseville, CA, she spent the last 44 years of her life in Stockton, CA where she proudly raised two children and owned a baking business, a puppet making business, and later a printing and mailing business. Linda loved to watch baseball, and was a devoted San Francisco Giants fan. She kept score of each and every game! She also loved to cook (she was a fabulous cook and baker), bowl, garden, make crafts, paint, play cards with family & friends, read, play with her dogs, and was a passionate and independent thinker. She was always trying to learn new things with an open mind. She had a beautiful way of taking care of others and her heart and soul were devoted to loving her family WELL. She was beyond successful at that. Family meant everything to Linda and she will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Milford Michael Cook who passed away in 2014 and her siblings Lloyd Elmore and Judy Owens. She is survived by her sisters Carol Van Ness & Rhonda Hargis and her brother Rick Elmore. She is also survived by her son Gary Cook, and daughter Lori Cook Baird and husband Jesse. She also leaves behind adoring grandchildren Cody Cook and wife Kaila, Krisha Cook, Foster Baird, and Bryson Baird, and one great granddaughter, one year old Nadine Cook. Linda was a beautiful human being. She had a way of making everyone she met feel cared about. She spent her entire life taking care of her family and her final words were, "Always Be Kind. Especially to Yourself." She was fiercely loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Record on Sept. 15, 2019