Linda Rey April 30, 1954 - March 5, 2020 Linda Rey, age 65, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Stockton, California after battling a lengthy illness. Linda was born on April 30, 1954 in Modesto, California to Betty and Martin Morgan weighing only 3 pounds and 10 ounces. Linda spent her childhood years in Modesto, and has been a resident of Stockton for over 35 years. Linda worked at various jobs throughout her life including Safeway, Corti Brothers for over 25 years, Macy's for 15 years, and she was also an interior designer for over 10 years. Linda loved listening to music as she owned more than 1,000 albums. She had a true passion for home d‚cor and interior decorating, and was always rearranging and updating her home. Linda was preceded in death by her father Martin Morgan, her sister Pamela Morgan, her grandparents Angeline Anna Wilson and Leonard Ray Wilson, her great-grandparents Cora Ellen Jones and William Valentine Wilson, and her uncles Ronald Lee Wilson, Gary Wayne Wilson, and Larry Gene Wilson. Linda is survived by her husband of 29 years Ronald Rey of Stockton, her children Jessica Lynn Bryant of Stockton and Zachary Morgan Rey of Stockton, her two brothers Kevin and his wife Estelle Morgan of Stockton and Michael and his wife Jessica Morgan of Walnut Grove, and her grandson Jakob Miller of Stockton. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Jay Chapel in Madera. Interment immediately following at Arbor Vitae Cemetery in Madera. jaychapel@jaychapel.com
Published in The Record on Mar. 13, 2020