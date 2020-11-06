Lino Raymond GiovacchiniOn Thursday, October 29, 2020, Lino Giovacchini passed away unexpectedly at the age of 80. Lino was born in French Camp, California on August 14, 1940 to the parents of Narciso & Regina Giovacchini. Lino began working on the family dairy farm at a very young age of 4. He graduated from Manteca High School in 1958. Lino married Linda Fay Given on July 27, 1963. They had one daughter Patti. After High School, he proudly served 4 years in the United States Coast Guard. Lino acquired his contractor's license and built several homes in Tracy while he was a Fireman/Captain at Lawrence Livermore Lab Site 300. As a self-taught artist, Lino had an amazing talent in woodworking winning many awards. He was asked by the City of Tracy to construct a wooden replica of a locomotive that was a historic monument in the town of Tracy. The two greatest joys in his life was his family & his woodworking. Lino loved playing cards, he could play hearts hours on end always trying to run them, cut throat or partners. Being a true Italian, food was the main ingredient to any family gatherings. Lino enjoyed cooking his famous 6 gallon pot of soup and passing it out to family and friends.Lino is survived by his wife Linda of 57 years, his only daughter Patti Myers, Son-in-Law Sam Myers and grandchildren Cody, Kevin & Casey Myers. He also leaves behind his brother Pete Giovacchini, sister Lillie Dawson, twin sister Linda Nunes and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Lino touched so many lives, he will forever be missed, but will never be forgotten.There will be a private graveside service due to COVID-19. Hoping to have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be made as a contribution in Lino's name to: Chico SAE Baja, 935 Bartlett Street, Chico, Ca. 95928; The DOVES Guidance Program, 13749 E. Kettleman Lane Lodi, Ca. 95240 or PALS, 1040 W. Kettleman Lane # 379, Lodi, Ca. 95240.Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 South Central Avenue, is assisting the family. A guest book is available for condolences and special messages at