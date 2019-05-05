|
|
Lois G. Bond
Oct. 18, 1942 - Apr. 20, 2019
Lois passed away peacefully at home on April 20, 2019. Lois is preceded in death by her companion of 43 years, Renee L. Bond. She was the loving mother of son Melvin Green II
(deceased), and daughter Voretta Brooks (deceased). She leaves behind to morn her a son, Derek Bond, grandsons
Nathan Green and Melvin Green III, 7 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Lois grew up in the Bay Area and moved to Stockton, where she started a career in the public service sector. Lois was a graduate of
National University with a Bachelor's Degree in Social Services. Lois also worked and volunteered with various community
organizations, groups and clubs. Lois was a talented cook, loved reading and traveling. One of her greatest plesures was to enjoy a wonderful meal surrounded by her family and friends. Lois will always be remembered for her passion for life, her sense of
humor, and her genrosity of heart; she will truly be missed.
Lois never liked being the center of attention and per her wishes there will be no services.
Published in The Record on May 5, 2019