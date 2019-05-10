Home

Lois Marion Dillard

Lois Marion Dillard Obituary
Lois Marion Dillard

Nov. 3, 1930 - May 7, 2019

Lois Marion Dillard, 88, of

Stockton died May 7, 2019. She was born November 3, 1930.

She retired from the Cannery. She enjoyed family, gardening and casinos. She was married to Clarence Dillard for 56 years. She is survived by son Stephen Dillard of Stockton CA, grandchildren Robin Nelson of Galt, CA, Stacy Nichols of Calera, OK, Angela Hext of Goldsby, OK, Justin Dillard of Lodi, CA, 10 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter.

She is preceded in death by her husband Clarence Dillard, and son Terry Dillard.
Published in The Record on May 10, 2019
