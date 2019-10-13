|
Lois Norene Wood July 24, 1929 - Sept. 23, 2019 Lois was born and raised in Stockton, California and attended Stockton High School. She also resided in Sacramento for many years where she raised her family. She then moved back to Stockton and subsequently to Stagecoach, Nevada. She was a person with a loving heart, always ready to care and support her family and loved ones. She had a sparkling personality, was fun loving with a quick wit and a great sense of humor. She was adored by her children, family and friends. She will be dearly missed. Lois is survived by her sons, Tim Richardson and Rick Richardson; daughter, Meryl Lyn Richardson and grandson, William Richardson of Nevada; sister, Jo WIlliams of California and many nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. A private family memorial will held in Nevada.
Published in The Record on Oct. 13, 2019