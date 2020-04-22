|
Lonnie Kenneth Amos Jr. April 7, 1949 - April 12, 2020 Lonnie Kenneth Amos Jr. passed away at his home in Stockton on April 12, 2020, just days after his 71st birthday. Lonnie Kenneth Amos, Jr was born April 7, 1949 in Stockton, CA to Lonnie & Leomia Amos. Throughout his adolescent years Lonnie attended Montezuma Elementary, Hamilton Middle School, and Franklin High School. He married Beverly Easter in 1971 and was married for 49 years. He worked for over 45years as a Shear Operator; with the majority of his career at PDM Steel Company of Stockton, CA. Lonnie attended New Hope Church of God In Christ where he gave his life to God, and became a minister under Pastor Willie Lee Easter. He and his wife fellowshipped with many other churches. Over the course of his life he worked tirelessly to provide for his family and accomplished his goal of acquiring several properties. Not only was he amazing father and a loving husband, he was also a great man of God. Lonnie enjoyed working in his yard, singing, spending quality time with his family, and doing what-ever he could to help others in need. His legacy will live on forever through his family. Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents Lonnie Kenneth Amos Sr. and Leomia Marie Amos; siblings: R.Z. Amos, Thomas Amos, Wilma Crooms-Amos, Betty Amos-Butler, and Rosematy Amos-Holman. Lonnie is survived by his wife Beverly Amos; children: Latruce Amos, Shawn Amos, Tremayne Amos, Madeline Amos, Travita Amos, and Darlene Hayes; 16 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings: John Warner Amos, Carole Amos, Luketta Amos-Hopkins and Joyce Amos-Prescott; and a host of nieces, nephews and close friends. At this time, private burial arrangements have been arranged. Family and friends look forward to celebrating his life - at a later date - when circumstances allow.
Published in The Record on Apr. 22, 2020