Lorilee Moser Silvaggio
Lorilee Silvaggio left her body on November 27th, 2020. She had, and will always have, an energy that is unmatched. Larger than life, and utterly unbound.
Encouragement was always her goal, to leave you feeling better than you were a moment ago. Man oh man, was she a pro at that.
Whether she was bolstering the dancers of the Civic Ballet of San Luis Obispo, the company she founded in 1977. Connecting to her beloved family, or simply a random person on the street, her fiery spirit was indeed contagious, joy inspiring, and magnificent.
A mother, a wife, a creative, a therapist, a friend, a teacher, and an explorer not only of the world, but of her own consciousness, Lorilee did it all full out. Always, all ways.
She leaves behind Joe Silvaggio, her children Rozlynn Bauman, Andrew Silvaggio, and Alexa Silvaggio. Her son-in-law and Rozlynn's husband, Keith Bauman, and her grandchildren Brooklyn (who was also Lorilee's coloring instructor ;) and Rocco Bauman. Her sister Deanna Driscoll, her husband John Driscoll, and nieces Beth and Dee Dee Zobian.
To anyone she encountered, and those she never met, she would like to remind us all, "Hey, this is paradise. Make sure you have your dancin' shoes." Let's keep dancing.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the non profit she began over 40 years ago,
The Civic Ballet of San Luis Obispo. civicballeslo.org/support
There will be a memorial for our extraordinary Lorilee at some point in 2021.