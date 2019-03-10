Home

Cherokee Memorial Park
14165 N. Beckman Rd
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 334-9613
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Vineyard Chapel in Cherokee Memorial Park
off of Highway 99 at Harney Lane
Lodi, CA
View Map

Lorne Percy Truscott


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorne Percy Truscott Obituary
Lorne Percy Truscott

Sept. 14, 1945 - March 2, 2019

Lorne Percy Truscott passed away peacefully with his wife and children by his side. He is survived by his loving wife,

Janet, and children Derek

(Heather), Evan (Dana),

Matthew Hansen (Kristina), and Karen Tubb (Amos), and 13 adoring grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother.

Lorne's kindness, knowledge, and quick wit endeared him to everyone who knew him.

A celebration of Lorne's life will be held Friday, March 15, 3:00 PM at Cherokee Memorial

Chapel,14165 N. Beckman Rd, Lodi. The Lorne P. Truscott scholarship (for Accounting and Real Estate Students at San Joaquin Delta College) will be available soon for those wishing to make a donation. Please share how Lorne touched your life at the online Guestbook.
Published in The Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019
