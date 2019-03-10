|
Lorne Percy Truscott
Sept. 14, 1945 - March 2, 2019
Lorne Percy Truscott passed away peacefully with his wife and children by his side. He is survived by his loving wife,
Janet, and children Derek
(Heather), Evan (Dana),
Matthew Hansen (Kristina), and Karen Tubb (Amos), and 13 adoring grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother.
Lorne's kindness, knowledge, and quick wit endeared him to everyone who knew him.
A celebration of Lorne's life will be held Friday, March 15, 3:00 PM at Cherokee Memorial
Chapel,14165 N. Beckman Rd, Lodi. The Lorne P. Truscott scholarship (for Accounting and Real Estate Students at San Joaquin Delta College) will be available soon for those wishing to make a donation. Please share how Lorne touched your life at the online Guestbook.
Published in The Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019