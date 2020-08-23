Lorraine Borelli Pellegrini September 17, 1957 - June 26, 2020 Lorraine Borelli-Pellegrini passed away on June 26, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Stockton from a hybrid form of cancer- Amyloidosis. She was laid to rest at Cherokee Park Mausoleum on July 7, 2020 with Pastor David Garner officiating the service. Lorraine was preceded in death by her Grandmother, Annie Sartain and her mother, Marth Sue Borelli. She leaves behind her husband of thirty-eight years Albert, two daughters Anne Shepphard (Alex) from Oakland, California and Elizabeth LoGuidice (Wes) from Naples, Florida. She is also survived by her father Larry Borelli (Barbara Borelli) and siblings: Toni Borelli, Deanna Borelli (Lee), Larry Borelli Junior (Sandy), Resia Morgan, and Susan Adams (Rick). Her dearest and closest friend was Sandy Collins (Roy) from Lodi, California. A native of Stockton, Lorraine graduated from Franklin High School in 1976 and earned an Associate of Arts Degree in Accounting from San Joaquin Delta College. Following her high school graduation, she worked at the MGM Grand Casino in Reno, Nevada. In 1982, she became a travel agent with Ed's Travel World in Lodi. In 2000, she began a seventeen-year- career as a medical insurance facilitator at Fremont Center Pharmacy. She remained with the pharmacy until its permanent closure in 2017. Lorraine was a woman of God, and strong faith. An active member of Berea Baptist Church, she assisted in the Sunday School Nursery, was a team leader in the AWANA Program (an elementary-age outreach and faith formation program), and assisted and served in various capacities during the Vacation Bible School Program. Contributions in Lorraine's memory can be made to Berea Baptist Church AWANA Program, 4957 Quashnick Road, Stockton, California 95215 or to a charity of your choice
.