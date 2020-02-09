|
Lorraine Cheryl Cardona September 18, 1952 - January 29, 2020 Lorraine Cheryl Cardona passed away January 29, 2020 at the age of 67 as she was surrounded by her loving family. Lorraine was born September 18, 1952 in French Camp, CA to Edward and Margaret Martinez. She attended local elementary schools and graduated from Franklin High School, where Lorraine was chosen as Homecoming Princess. This was something that she was quite proud of. Lorraine attended San Joaquin Delta College and majored in Social Sciences. She was employed at Washington Mutual Bank for 25 years and eventually retired from there. Lorraine looked forward to her retirement and enjoyed it especially traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. Lorraine loved vacationing especially the Carmel-Monterey area, the beaches and dinner engagements on Cannery Row. She was a very special, beautiful person and we were very fortunate to have had her in our lives. Lorraine is survived by her husband, Stephen Paul Cardona; son, Steven David Cardona (Sophie) and daughter, Danielle Marie Mercado (Vic). She leaves behind her loving grandchildren, Austin Cardona, Isaiah Mercado, Kara Bella Cardona and Steven Joseph Cardona. Lorraine is also survived by her brothers, Mark Martinez, Michael Martinez, Anthony Rodriguez, Ernie Rodriguez and Albert Rodriguez; and sisters, Irene Santos, Lizzie Ramirez and Rose Gilb. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM and a Funeral Service on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204. A committal will immediately follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 719 E. Harding Way, Stockton, CA 95204. A Celebration of Life will held afterwards. Rest in peace. Lulu Heaven awaits you, pretty girl!
Published in The Record on Feb. 9, 2020