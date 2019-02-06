|
|
Lorraine Ellen Baldwin
1924 - 2019
Lorraine Ellen Baldwin had three devotions: she was a musician/dancer, a traveler, and part of a family team with her Husband Frank and four sons. She played piano and organ and performed with The Stockton Chorale for over 50 years. As business manager of the Chorale she traveled and performed on three continents and in numerous cities. She learned to tent-trailer camp with her family in the western states , Mexico, and Canada. When traveling was done she developed the Armchair Traveler Program at Delta College as well as teaching ballroom dancing there. Her energy and guidance will be missed. Please join the family in a gathering celebrating her life at Oakmont (3318 Brookside Road) at 2:00 PM on Sat., February 9th.
Published in The Record on Feb. 6, 2019