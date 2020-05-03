|
|
Lorraine Joann Somers January 9, 1950 - April 1, 2020 Lorraine Somers entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 1, 2020 at the age of 70. She was born in Lodi, CA on January 9, 1950 to Lawrence and Edith Gribaudo of Acampo, CA. A lifelong resident of San Joaquin County she attended Bruella Grammar School and graduated from Lodi High in 1968. She worked for the CSAA, the Stockton Police Dept., and for Sovereign General Insurance during her life. Lorraine was a born again Christian and loved Proverbs 3: 5-6. She met her husband at a Bible study at her sister's home, and they were married on September 19, 1976. Lorraine enjoyed volunteering at her children's elementary school, cleaning homes, and visiting those in need. Her family was a great joy to her, and she prayed for them all without ceasing. She laughed easily and made friends anywhere she went. Lorraine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, aunt, and friend. She will be deeply missed. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Douglas; children: David Paul (Suzanne), Jane Elizabeth; grandchildren: Benjamin, Jackson, Haddon, Madison, Jacen, and Ryerson; siblings: Dolores Cooper, Larry Gribaudo; sister-in-law Sally Gribaudo; aunt Virginia Cerri; best friend Connie Wadlow (George); and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Edith Gribaudo, and brother, Michael "Mike" Gribaudo. Service to take place at a later date.
Published in The Record on May 3, 2020