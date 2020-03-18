|
|
Louis Allen Cash Jan. 8, 1945 - March 7, 2020
Louis Allen Cash passed March 7, 2020 at home. Louis enjoyed sightseeing, hiking, and camping. Louis often said "What do you get when you work your fingers to the bone? Boney fingers." Known as "HEY YOU! due his hearing disability. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Alma June Cash. Survived by children, David, Pamela and Ed; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held March 28, 2020 at 1pm " His Way Church", 2020 W. Alpine Ave with potluck to follow. Per family's request please wear Red & Gold to service.
Published in The Record on Mar. 18, 2020