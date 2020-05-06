|
Louis Bruna June 21, 1935 - April 25, 2020 Lou passed away peace-fully, ultimately succumbing to kidney failure at the age of 84 in Yuma, Arizona. Born and raised in Cicero, Illinois, Lou joined the navy and met his wife Barbara while on leave in Stockton, CA, where they settled and raised their family. Lou was a devoted and loving caregiver through the years as Barbara's health declined. After Barbara's passing, Lou later met and married Linda Meeks, who rekindled his spark for living. They eventually settled in Yuma, where they enjoyed several happy years together. He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda and his brother, Richard. He will be greatly missed by his sister Joan, children Debra and Bob (Lynn), and beloved grandchildren Amanda, Peter, and Andrew. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local food bank in Lou's name.
Published in The Record on May 6, 2020