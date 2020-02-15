Home

Louis Frank Macias

Louis Frank Macias Obituary
Louis Frank Macias Feb. 23, 1952 - Feb.10, 2020 Louis Frank Macias passed away February 10, 2020. He was born February 23, 1952 and preceded in death by his parents, Rachel Aguirre and Charley Macias. Louis is survived by daughter, Andrea Hamm; son, Louis Macias; five grandchildren; brothers, Stan Macias and Alvin Aguirre. Viewing will be held at Cherokee Memorial, 14165 N. Beckham Rd., Lodi, CA, on Feb. 18, 2020 from 9am -10am followed by the service. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Holiday Inn Express, 1341 E. Kettleman Rd., Lodi, CA 95240.
Published in The Record on Feb. 15, 2020
