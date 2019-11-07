|
Louis Mazza September 16, 1941 - November 2, 2019 Louis (Louie) Mazza passed away at home on November 2, 2019 at the age of 78. Louie is survived by Judy, his wife of 54 years; daughters, Mary (Mike) Davey and Teresa Mazza; granddaughters, Michelle (Justin) Brundage, Melissa (Matt) Allen and Megan Davey; great-grandchildren, Evelyn Brundage, Wyatt Brundage and Michael Allen; brother-in-law, Fred Maragliano; nieces, Kathy Mayse, Kirsten Cates, Kelly Cates and Dena (Peter) Phinney, Meredith Phinney and Elizabeth Phinney; cousins, Albert (Lorraine) Pellegrini, Anne (Alex) Sheppard and Elizabeth Pellegrini, Lorraine (Jerry) Coburn and Guido (Gloria) Mazza. He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis Mazza, Sr. and Eda Mazza; sister, Rita Mayse; brother-in-law, Gary Mayse; sister-in-law, Linda Maragliano and nephew, John Mayse. Louie graduated from St. Mary's High School and attended Stockton College (Delta) and played football for the Mustangs and in that year, his team was inducted into the Stockton Hall of Fame. Louie served in the Army National Guard for six years. He worked for Montgomery Wards as a Warehouse Manager, then began working for the Stockton Fire Department and retired after 26 years as a firefighter. Louie touched many lives through their stomachs. He was a talented cook and loved to share his passion for food through his catering business, Mazza's Catering and his restaurant, Maragliano's Inn, and volunteering his time in the kitchen for many fundraising events. Louie loved sports and in his younger days played softball for the Italian Athletic club and for the Old Timer's Traveling Baseball Club, where he was given the nickname of Home-Run Louie. He also loved being at the Santa Cruz beach looking for white rocks, hunting, fishing and camping in Hope Valley. He also liked visiting casinos and spending time with his faithful dogs, Posey and Buster. Louie was an active and dedicated member and past president of the Italian Athletic Club, the Italian Gardeners Society where he served as president for 25 years, the Waterloo Athletic Club and the Native Sons of The Golden West. Visitation will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 from 2PM - 8PM at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California St., Stockton, CA. A service is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Michael's Church, 5882 Ashley Lane, Stockton, CA. Committal will immediately follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 719 E. Harding Way, Stockton, CA. Memorial contributions may be made to Stockton Firefighters Family Auxiliary, P.O. Box 7812, Stockton, CA 95267 or Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Record from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2019