Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Calvary First Assembly of God
8407 Kelly Dr
Stockton, CA
Louis "Lionboy" Velez

Louis "Lionboy" Velez Obituary
Louis "Lionboy" Velez Aug. 19, 1940- Aug. 7, 2019 Louis passed away of natural causes at the age of age 78. He was born, raised and resided in Stockton all his life. He was a member of the Army 82nd division Airborne. For 50 years he was an Owner, Operator and Entrepeneur in the beauty industry. His businesses include Hair'em Salon, Salon for VIP'S and Velez for hair, in Lincoln Center. He is preceded in death by son Michael Velez. He is survived by children Marc Velez and Missy Velez, siblings Ruben Velez and Lupe Blanchard, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Family Welcome's all friends and previous employees to the Celebration of life on Sept. 21, at 3:00 pm at Calvary First Assembly of God, 8407 Kelly Dr Stockton, CA, 95209.
Published in The Record from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
