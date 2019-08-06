|
Louisa Birrueta Oct. 23,1949- July 30,2019 Louisa Birrueta was born October 23, 1949 and passed into heaven on July 30, 2019. Louisa retired as the executive secretary for Senator Patrick Johnston, and worked for the Mexican American Chamber of Commerce for many years. She also organized the first Latina Business Woman's Luncheon in San Joaquin county and was a major collaborator for major community based organizations such as LULAC, (League of Latin America Citizens and COMA (Coalition of Mexican Americans). She was a liaison for the Hispanic community for many years and received many awards for her work helping the community. However her proudest accomplishment were her grandchildren: Isaac Herrera, Isabella Herrera, Benjamin Herrera and Abigail Herrera. She is preceded in death by her mother, Delia Gonzales, Father Rodolfo Gonzales, her son Raymond Castellanos, her cat Kuko and her dogs Chiqueta and Cha Cha. She is survived by her Daughter Veronica Herrera, Son in Law Richard Herrera, her 4 grandchildren and dog Lulu. A celebration of Life will be held on Thursday August 8th 1pm, at the Cherokee Vineyard Chapel.
Published in The Record on Aug. 6, 2019