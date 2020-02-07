|
Louise Castoe July 28, 1928 - Feb. 3, 2020 Louise was born in French Camp on July 28, 1928 to John and Mary Rodriguez. She was married to Wilbur Castoe for 37 years before his death. She was a homemaker before becoming a preschool aide, and retired at the age of 76. She loved her TV and going to Jackson Rancheria with buddy, Catherine. She will be especially missed for her Thursday nail day with Margaret Grimes. Survived by daughters, Margaret Sterni (George), Becky Drury (Larry); 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren and sister, Eileen Carlsen. Preceded in death by husband, Wilbur; daughter, Cathy Shearer; son-in-law, Frank; son, John Castoe and daughter-in-law, Donna. Viewing will be held Monday Feb. 10, 2020 11am -12pm with Graveside Service to follow at Park View Cemetery, 3661 E. French Camp Rd., Manteca.
Published in The Record on Feb. 7, 2020