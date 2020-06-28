Louise Georgette Rubino
Louise Georgette Rubino May 13, 1928-June 18, 2020 Louise was born on May 13, 1928 to Frank and Catterina Costello, she was one of seven children. She attended and graduated from St. Mary's High School in Stockton. She met Louie Rubino on a blind date which entailed going to a Boxing Match that started their life together, celebrating 71 years of marriage on February 6, 2020. Louise enjoyed numerous activities, spending time at their cabin, going to the beach and most importantly the "Rubino bus trips" to Reno each year. There wasn't a casino that she didn't like. Her life revolved around her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Family meant the world to her, in fact her world was family! She is survived by her husband, Louie Rubino; children Louie, Christine and Jim; grandchildren Frank (Llesenia) and Anthony; great-grand-children Santino, Carlo Rubino and Johnathon Ochoa; and her brother Jim Costello. She is preceded in death by her son-in-law Gary Eutsler. The family wishes to thank John and Rockie Willamson, Janet Castiglione for their continuous care and concern. Services will be private. Donations can be made to the charity of your choice.



Published in The Record on Jun. 28, 2020.
