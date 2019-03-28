|
|
Louise Ruiz
1935 - 2019
Louise was born in Petaluma,
California on September 27, 1935, the last of five daughters born to
loving parents Paul and Louise Bleisch. She spent her early years growing up on her parent's dairy farm in Penngrove until the family moved to San Jose in 1946.
Louise graduated from Mountain View Union High School where she met her future husband Sam Ruiz. Together they shared 7 children and 38 years of marriage until Sam's passing in 1992. Most of that time was spent at their home on Duncan Road in Linden where Louise lived for 52 years before moving to Lodi in 2012. With 7 kids coming home from school every day, Louise thought a few more couldn't hurt, so during the 1960's she "babysat" for several local families while the parents worked. Rumor had it that she could whip up a dozen peanut butter sandwiches in just minutes! Louise was also quite a cook and the family shares fond memories of Christmas Eve cioppino, summertime gazpacho & wonderful Thanksgiving dinners. Louise enjoyed attending church just about every Sunday of her life and attended Bible Study Fellowship for many years, some of those years as a leader and teacher. Rare was the day when she didn't spend a least a few minutes reading her bible.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, husband Sam, daughter Lynn, sister Alma & husband George Terribilini, and
sisters Marie Muller & Paula Bleisch. She is survived by sons Sam, Kenny (Roseann), Chris, David (Devina), Michael &
Matthew, sister & brother in law Helen and Louie Marchy, brother in law Joe Muller and sister in law Anne Ruiz. Beloved grandmother of Jennifer Sanguinetti (David), David Ruiz (Liz) and Jack, Johnathon & Bradley Ruiz. Great grandmother of Avery, Madison, Jake & Holden Sanguinetti and Riley & Carter Ruiz. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. We love you and will miss you Mom, Grandma and Great Grammy. You set the bar pretty high and we will aspire to live our lives as well as you lived yours.
Funeral Services for Louise will take place at First Baptist Church, 3535 N. El Dorado Street in Stockton on Tuesday April 2nd at 11:00 am with reception to follow. Private committal.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a or to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Avenue, Stockton CA 95204. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Somerford Place as well as Hospice of San Joaquin for their kind and loving care.
Published in The Record from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019